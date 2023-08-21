SIBL launches new service 'edupay' for students

Social Islami Bank launched instant tuition fees payment service 'edupay' on 20 August at its head office.

Under this service, students and parents can instantly pay tuition fees using internet or mobile banking (Nagad, bKash, rocket etc.) anytime from anywhere without any hassle. This tuition fees can also be paid through all branches & sub branches, reads a press release.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, launched the service as the chief guest. Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Directors, along with senior officials were present at the program.

Head of ICT Hossain Mohammed Faisal presented the detail of the service and also replied to various queries.

Zonal heads, managers of different branches, subbranch in-charges, and local educational institute heads also joined the program virtually.