Social Islami Bank opened three new subbranches on 20 February at the bank's head office.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, inaugurated the subbranches as the chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director, presided over the programme, reads a press release.

The subbranches are Begum Bazar sub-branch in Dhaka and Ranirhat & Ramjan Ali Hat sub-branches in Chattogram.