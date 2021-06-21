Six companies sign land-lease agreements with Beza

Two state owned companies, and four other companies, signed land-lease agreements with the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) to set up factories and other infrastructure in economic zones across the country.

The state owned companies are Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) and Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL), while the four other companies are maf or Maf or MAF? Shoes Limited, Sayeman Beach Resort Limited, Unitex Spinning Limited, and step media limited or Step Media Limited.

Paban Chowdhury, executive chairman of Beza, presided over the agreement signing ceremony at the Beza office in the capital on Monday, said a media statement.

Under the agreement, GTCL will set up a gas transmission pipeline on 13.87 acres of land in the Maheshkhali Economic Zone (Dalghata) in Cox's Bazar, and RPGCL will do other infrastructure work on 4.4 acres of land in the same economic zone.

As per the agreement, maf Shoes Limited will invest $71.7 million to set up a factory in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar to manufacture only export oriented products. It will create employment for over 5500 people there.

Sayeman Beach Resort Limited will spend $29.75 million to build a hotel and resort in the same economic zone.

Unitex Spinning Limited will invest $76.75 million to establish a synthetic fiber and paint industry on 20 acres of land in Mirsarai of Chattogram, while step media limited will invest $9.63 million in the Jamalpur economic zone.