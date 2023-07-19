Beza to cancel land allocation in economic zones if factories not set up in time

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said on Wednesday that the allocation of lands in special economic zones would be cancelled if entrepreneurs fail to set up factories in time.

"At first, we will give them notice. After that, their land allotment will be cancelled. We have already cancelled the allotment of 100 acres of land belonging to ACI Limited due to their failure to start initial work," he said during a programme organised for the land lease agreement of X Ceramics Limited and Dysin Advanced Materials Limited with Beza.

Beza executive chairman also urged the companies to start establishing factories soon in their allocated land in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

X Ceramics Limited and Dysin Advanced Materials Limited with Beza has signed the agreement will Beza to set up factories on 30 acres of land in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

Sheikh Yusuf Harun highlighted the issue of people occupying land in the industrial zones of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) but leaving them unused for years.

"There may be people who have acquired land in anticipation of its future value appreciation. But BSCIC industrial cities and economic zones are not the same," he said.

He said that Bashundhara Group's chemical factory is nearing completion at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar. Additionally, companies such as McDonald Steel Industries Ltd and TK Group have already begun manufacturing products in the area.

"Beza has provided extensive support, including electricity and road construction, to facilitate their operations," said Sheikh Yusuf Harun.

'BGMEA not interested in CETP'

The executive chairman of Beza that there has been an ongoing tension between the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Beza regarding setting up factories under the Central Waste Treatment Plant (CETP) in the Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar.

He said that the BGMEA is not in favour of incorporating factories into the CETP.

A garments village is currently under development in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in around 500 acres of land. So far, 43 companies have signed land allocation agreements for this purpose. Despite the suitability of these lands for constructing factories, none of the companies have initiated construction work, as reported by Beza.

He expressed his optimism that the ongoing complication would be resolved soon through discussions facilitated by the Prime Minister's office.

X Ceramics, Dysin to invest $42m in ceramics, textile chemicals

On Wednesday, Beza signed an agreement to allocate 30 acres of land at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar to X Ceramics Limited and Dysin Advanced Materials Limited.

Among the allocated land, X Ceramics Limited plans to establish a ceramics industry on 20 acres. The company intends to invest approximately $29 million in setting up the industry, which is expected to generate around 1,500 job opportunities.

Mahin Mazher, managing director of X Ceramics Limited, said that their company has 25 industries and operates one of the most advanced tile manufacturing plants in South Asia.

He said that the company has a goal of reaching an export target of $100 million within 2 to 3 years following the land transfer.

On the other hand, Dysin Advanced International Limited is going to set up a textile chemical industry on 10 acres of land with an investment of about $13 million.

MD Amanur Rahman, managing director of the company, said they have plans to set up state-of-the-art factories in the Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar.

The country's largest industrial city, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar is being constructed in an area of 30,000 acres of land.