Beza plans exclusive heavy industrial zone inside Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

Highlights:

The 10000-acre zone will be dedicated to 500 heavy industries

The project cost is estimated at Tk2,000 crore

Project proposal is being developed by the Water Development Board

Implementation is expected to be completed within three years

Chattogram currently hosts over 1,250 heavy industries (steel, rod, cement, glass)

The Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (Beza) is planning to develop a dedicated zone for heavy industries within the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Chattogram.

The regulatory authority for economic zones has initiated the planning of the Tk2,000 crore project for developing 10,000 acres of land within the Shilpa Nagar, with roads and all necessary facilities, to accommodate at least 500 heavy industries, primarily steel, rod, cement, and glass factories, said officials involved in the project.

The Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar is being developed across more than 33,000 acres of land spanning the Mirsharai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and the Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun told TBS that financed by Beza, the heavy industrial zone project will be implemented by the Bangladesh Water Development Board.

Dr Tanzir Saif Ahmed, executive engineer of Water Development Board's Chattogram Sub-division 2, told TBS, "Under the project, a 12.5-km embankment will be constructed along the coastline from Domkhali in Mirsharai to Guliyakhali in Sitakunda. The embankment, 27 meters high with a 60-meter base and 9.8-meter top, will host a two-lane road."

Additionally, 6-8 sluice gates will be erected, and railway tracks will link the zone to the Dhaka-Chattogram Rail Line, he said.

The Water Development Board is currently working on the Development Project Proposal (DPP).

Tanzir Saif said, "In response to Beza's request, we are drafting the DPP. After finalising, the DPP will undergo an assessment by the Board and subsequently be forwarded to the Planning Commission via the Ministry of Water Resources for approval."

"We anticipate the project to be fully prepared within the next three months. Once finally approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, implementation is anticipated to be completed in two to three years," Tanzir added.

Prashanta Talukder, a sub-divisional engineer at the Power Development Board, said, "Back in 2016, we built another 22.5 km embankment for the Mirsharai section of the Shilpa Nagar project, with an expenditure of Tk1,600 crore. Now we will build another one. Soil testing and surveys for the Sitakunda section of the new embankment have already been concluded."

Ctg businesses upbeat about the project

The business community in Chattogram has welcomed the initiative for building an exclusive heavy industrial zone.

Omer Hazzaz, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said this initiative will be a game changer and significantly impact the economy.

"Given that the industrial zone will adhere to international standards, it promises to be environmentally friendly," he said.

Chattogram hosts more than 1,250 heavy industries, spread across Sitakunda, Anowara, Nasirabad, and Kalurghat areas. These industries predominantly include steel, rod, cement, and glass factories, according to a 2019 study by GPH Ispat — a leading steel manufacturing company in Bangladesh.

Hazzaz said, "Many heavy industries in Chattogram are currently situated in densely populated areas, causing inconvenience to residents. This zone will not only facilitate the relocation of local industries but also attract foreign investment."

Progress of Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

Faruque Hossain, the director of the Bangabandhu Shipa Nagar project, said that physical work progress stands at approximately 20%.

"We are currently engaged in various tasks including the installation of electricity transmission lines, gas pipelines, water supply lines, construction of a 23 km boundary wall, establishment of a 100 MLD water treatment plant, and building roads," he said.

According to Beza, 153 business entities have already secured approximately 6,500 acres of land there. Beza aims to allocate land to over 400 companies by 2030, with anticipated investments totalling $20 billion.

This mega project is poised to revolutionise Bangladesh's economy, projecting exports worth $25 billion and creating job opportunities for 1.5 million people over the next 15 years.