Amann Bangladesh to invest $25.92 million in swing thread, smart yearns manufactures

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) inked a land lease agreement with Amann Bangladesh Ltd at BEZA office on Tuesday (12 December). Photo: Courtesy

Amann Bangladesh Limited will build Swing thread, embroidery threads and smart yearn factories at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar with an investment of $25.92 million.

This factory will employ 600 people in this project, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) inked a land lease agreement with Amann Bangladesh Ltd at BEZA office on Tuesday (12 December).

Under the agreement, BEZA has allocated 10 acres of land for the company at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), said the media release.

In presence of BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun, BEZA Executive Member (Investment Development) Md Mozibor Rahman and Managing Director of the Amann Bangladesh Limited Md Rokonuzzaman today signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

Congratulating the investor, BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said the company is well-known in its respective sector and is developing business with reputation in the country and international arena.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar is being developed on around 33,000 acres of land in three upazilas - Mirsarai, Sitakundu and Sonagazi- under Chattogram and Feni districts respectively.

It is located on the mouth of river Feni covering 25 kilometres of coastlines of Sandeep channel of the Bay of Bengal. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the EZ on 28 February 2016.