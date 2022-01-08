Singer announces new year carnival offers

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 07:22 pm

Singer announces new year carnival offers

Leading consumer electronics and home appliances retailer Singer Bangladesh has come up with lucrative offers and discounts under its 'New Year Carnival' campaign. 

Under the campaign, Singer is offering up to 100% discount on Singer refrigerator, television, washing machine, air conditioners, computer and microwave oven. 

With its new year campaign, the company is offering consumers to upgrade their existing products with new ones, read a press release.  

Singer is offering up to Tk15,000 discount under exchange offers on refrigerators, up to Tk6,000 discount on TVs, up to Tk3,000 discount on washing machines, up to Tk1,500 discount on sewing machines and up to Tk2,000 discount on microwave ovens.

Besides, buyers of refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, air conditioners, sewing machines and microwave ovens will get a kitchen appliances discount coupon against every purchase. This discount coupon will make them eligible to avail a 7.5% discount against purchase of kitchen appliances. 

In addition, the new year campaign is offering a bundle offer under which customers will get a flat discount of 5% while purchasing at least three selected products together. The products are refrigerator, tv, washing machine, sewing machines and microwave oven.

Customers can purchase Singer products in easy installments up to 12 months. 

Besides, depending on product category buyers can also avail zero interest up to 12 months.

