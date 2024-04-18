Singer Pagal Hasan among 2 killed in Sunamganj road crash

UNB
18 April, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 06:20 pm

Singer Pagal Hasan among 2 killed in Sunamganj road crash

Sunamganj Press Club President Gias Uddin Talukder and other leaders mourned the singer's death

UNB
18 April, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 06:20 pm
A file photo of singer Pagal Hasan. Photo: Collected
A file photo of singer Pagal Hasan. Photo: Collected

Two people including popular singer Pagal Hasan were killed and three others injured in a collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj early Thursday (18 April).

Pagol Hasan was a resident of Shimultala Muktigaon area and another autorickshaw passenger Sattar Mia, 52, son of Ahad Ali, hailed from Shimultala-Muktirgaon village.

The injured were identified as Layes Mia, Rupon Mia and Jahangir Alam of the same village.

According to locals, they were returning home after performing in a music programme in Dowarabazar area around 6:30am.

After having tea and breakfast in the Chhatak Gol Chattar area, as they were heading to Dowarabazar in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, a bus coming from the opposite direction collided with the autorickshaw.

Matiur Rahman Hasan (Pagal Hasan) and Abdus Sattar died on the spot.

Chhatak Fire Service recovered the bodies and the injured were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Police seized the bus and the CNG-run auto-rickshaw and took it to the police station.

Md Shah Alam, officer-in-charge of Chhatak Police Station, said the bodies were sent to Sunamganj morgue for autopsy.

Singer Pagal Hasan was the composer of many popular songs including "Jiban Khata", "Aasman Jayo Na Re Bondhu", "Ami Ek Papistha Banda" "Train Engine".

Sunamganj Press Club President Gias Uddin Talukder, General Secretary Anwar Hossain Rin, Organising Secretary Kazi Rezaul Kirom Reza and other leaders mourned his death.

