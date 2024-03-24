Atif Aslam reveals daughter's face on her first birthday

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has revealed his daughter Haleema's face on her first birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Atif shared the post as he celebrated Haleema's birthday in Dubai. The singer often shares pictures and videos on his social media platforms to offer glimpses into his personal life.

Sharing the pictures, Atif captioned the post, "Baba (father) has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena (when you need it Haleema, tell me). Unconditional (black heart emoji) Happy birthday, 23/03/23."

Atif and his wife, Sarah, became parents to Haleema last year. Announcing the arrival of their daughter, Atif in March wrote, "Finally, the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived..Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan."

Sarah and Atif got married in Lahore on 29 March 2013. They are also parents to two sons, Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam.