Universal College Bangladesh, Singer forge alliance for students to become industry assets 

Country's pioneering international education provider, approved by the Ministry of Education, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), has recently taken a series of partnership initiatives to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Further strengthening its commitment to offer better student career prospects, STS Groups' distinguished educational institute has entered into a partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the country's leading electronics and home appliance company, Singer Bangladesh.

This MoU was signed recently, at the corporate office of Singer Bangladesh. Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group, and MHM Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. The signing ceremony also witnessed the presence of high officials from both organizations, including Syed Zahidul Islam, General Manager, Human Resources, Singer Bangladesh; Soureen Dutta, Head of Programme, UCB UoL-LSE; and S. M. Risalat Rahman, Assistant Manager, UCB.

This step from UCB is expected to enhance career opportunities for their students through placement and internship opportunities, training programs, knowledge-sharing sessions, guest lectures, career guidance, and mentoring sessions. The two entities have united to boost students' career prospects by bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry needs. The partnership underscores the significance of collaboration between academia and industry and will provide students with access to industry-leading resources and networking opportunities. UCB students will be able to take their academic journey to a new dimension as they will receive hands-on training, solutions to real-life challenges, and mentorship to be well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of the competitive job market.

This collaboration reflects an unwavering commitment to creating and empowering the next generation of leaders of the corporate sector in Bangladesh, who will lead the country from the forefront towards a prosperous future. We are grateful to Singer Bangladesh for joining us on this journey," said Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group. "The collaboration between two leading organizations marks a crucial step in aligning academia and the industry to address the needs of the contemporary market. Industry insight and practical knowledge will benefit students in achieving more in their careers and help the nation develop a smart and skilled workforce ready to contribute actively to robust economic growth."

MHM Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh stated, "To us, this partnership is a time-befitting investment to help drive the industry and the country towards a bright future. We are more than delighted to become a partner of UCB in the journey of making future industry leaders. We believe this initiative will effectively address the industry's prevalent skill gaps and play an important role in nurturing talents by equipping them with the right tools."

It is mentionable that UCB is the first Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh. Through exclusive partnerships with Monash College and the London Schools of Economics (LSE) from the University of London (UoL), UCB is offering top-tier educational programs to Bangladeshi students who have completed their O/AS/A/HSC levels.