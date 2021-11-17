shurjoPay receives PCI-DSS certification

As a result of this accreditation, shurjoPay will now be able to deploy the Card-On-File platform in the country

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Online payment gateway shurjoPay has been approved as a Level 1 Service Provider as per Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS v3.2).

As a result of this accreditation, shurjoPay will now be able to deploy the Card-On-File platform in the country, said a shurjoPay press release on Wednesday.

According to the release, clients can now make subscription-based recurring payments or monthly bill payments, such as an electric bill or school fees, or mobile recharge through shurjoPay without having to input the card information every time

On the occasion of this achievement, a celebratory event was held at shurjoMukhi's corporate office on Tuesday.

Khairuddin Ahmed Bappy, head of merchant acquiring from BRAC Bank Limited; Sahaly Yasmin Bhuiyan, chairman of Right Time Limited; Ahmed Toufik, head of business from Coloasia Limited and other high-end officials were present at the event.

On the occasion, MD and CEO of shurjoMukhi Limited Fida Haq said, "PCI-DSS Certification will make online purchase safer for everyone providing a flexible and better experience for both the users and merchants. PCI-DSS Certification will also add a new dimension in the fintech sector to drive Bangladesh one step closer to a cashless society."

The PCI DSS standards were created to safeguard the security of credit card transactions and protect cardholders against fraud and abuse of private and personal information. The standards were designed and are maintained by the PCI Security Standards Council, whose founding members are American Express, Discover Financial Services, JCB International, MasterCard, and Visa Inc.

