BRAC Bank achieves PCI DSS Certification

BRAC Bank received The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Certification for its strong commitment to safeguarding information and interests of the customers through data security.

The bank has been certified by Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) SISA InfoSec as a place where customer information is safe and secured leaving no vulnerability to data theft and loss, read a press release.

The compliance certification aims to secure card transactions against data theft and fraud.

The certification process involves rigorous testing and compliance of systems and technology infrastructure and getting them aligned with international best practices.

BRAC Bank organized a ceremony on 4 November to celebrate the certification.

Officials were recognized for their contribution to achieving the certification during the event.

Managing director and CEO Selim R F Hussain, Deputy managing director & COO Sabbir Hossain, Head of information security B M Zahid-Ul Haque and senior officials were present at the celebratory event.

Commenting on the certification, Selim R F Hussain said, "International payment partners, Visa, MasterCard and JCB have made this certification mandatory to protect customers' interests. As part of our commitment to protect customers' interests, BRAC Bank has embraced the Compliance Standard diligently, establishing compliance and setting risk assessment frameworks. We are among a few banks in the country to have complied with this PCI-DSS standard which would give the customers confidence to safely bank with us."

BRAC Bank has earlier achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for Information security management function in 2017 and ISO 18788 certification for security operations & cyber fusion centre in 2020.