shurjoMukhi Limited signs Payment Gateway Agreement with IBA

ShurjoMukhi Limited reached an agreement with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) to provide shurjoPay - its secure payment gateway service - to help IBA collect the tuition fees of students online on 10 February 2022.

According to a press release, the agreement was signed by Fida Haq, the Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of shurjoMukhi Limited, and Mohammad Abdul Momen, Professor and Director of IBA on behalf of the respective organizations.

Mushtaque Ahmed, Professor, IBA; Md. Farhan Imtiaz, Assistant Professor, IBA; Muzdalif Ahmed Razon, Manager, shurjoMukhi Limited; Niamul Hassan, Assistant Manager, shurjoMukhi Limited along with other respected personnel from both parties were also present at the event.

Through this partnership, both parties agree to confirm the ease of the tuition fee payment process for the students.