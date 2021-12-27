AB Bank Limited signs MoU with Shurjomukhi Limited

AB Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with Shurjomukhi Limited where both organisations will participate in ventures of digital innovations.

Abdur Rahman, deputy managing director of AB Bank Limited and Fida Haq, managing director and CEO of Shurjomukhi Limited signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited, along with other senior officials were also present on the occasion.