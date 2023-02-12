Midland Bank achieves PCI DSS compliance certificate

Midland Bank Limited (MDB), a fourth generation private commercial bank in the country, has achieved PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) compliance certificate for its card business.

A certificate handover ceremony was held in this regard on Sunday (12 February) at the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director & CEO, Md Zahid Hossain, DMD, Md Zahirul Islam, CFO, Md Nazmul Huda Sarkar, CTO, Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution, Mohammad Syejuddin Ahmmed, head of ICCD, Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards, along with other officials of Midland Bank were present at the programme.

Besides, solutions partner Enterprise InfoSec Consultants CEO Moshiul Islam, COO Jahangir Alam and Marketing Head Faridul Islam were also present on the occasion.

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard is a set of security standards designed to ensure that all related parties that accept, process, store or transmit credit card information maintain a secure environment.

Organisations that handle cardholder data are required to comply with the PCI DSS and undergo regular security assessments to ensure ongoing compliance.