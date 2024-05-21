Australia to provide more aid for Bangladesh reforms: Penny Wong

Australia will provide additional funding to both the Australian Trade Agency for deeper economic engagement with Bangladesh and to support Bangladeshi economic reforms in their graduation from least developed country status, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said today (21 May).

"We will provide additional funds to help Bangladesh align its labour laws with the requirements and aspirations of that graduation," she said during a press briefing after the meeting with her Bangladeshi counterpart, Hasan Mahmud, at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka.

She said that Australia understands the importance of the multilateral system and the importance of upholding international rules and norms.

Apart from deepening economic relationships, Australia will provide additional funding for technical education training colleges.

"We share a region, we share an ocean, and we share a future. We are determined to do all that we can to work with you and other partners to ensure a region that is peaceful, that is stable, and that is prosperous," she added.

Foreign Minister Hasan said this is the first visit by any Australian FM in the last 26 years. "We had a very good discussion. Bangladesh and Australia are having a very good relationship. Australia has contributed a lot."

He said the two-way trade now stands at around $4bn, reflecting Bangladesh's significant economic growth. "This is quite impressive. The trade volume was much smaller in size ten years ago."

Hasan said the Australian FM assured him of continuing the duty-free and quota-free market access to Australia.

Wong added that Bangladesh's leadership on climate action aligns with Australia's commitment to significant emissions reductions and a clean energy economy. Australia remains committed to offering practical support for this transition.

In this regard, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said, "I requested investment in our 100 economic zones and 40 high-tech villages. As our government is establishing 40 high-tech villages throughout the country, we discussed collaboration in this area. We also addressed human trafficking, agreeing to work together to combat it. Additionally, we discussed environmental cooperation, as Bangladesh is a known innocent victim of climate change."

Rohingya and maritime affairs

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong Said, "We need a safe and enduring solution to the crisis that allows the Rohingya a safe return to their homeland. Tomorrow I will travel to Cox's Bazar to see firsthand how our assistance is being delivered through partners."

She continued, "We have contributed substantial investment of some 860 million Australian dollars over a six year period because we understand the importance of the Rohingya crisis. We will continue to work with ASEAN and other countries of the region to try and encourage the resolution to the conflict in Myanmar and the regime being held to account for its behaviour which has caused this humanitarian crisis.

"We are working on practical shared solutions to climate change, to regional maritime security and people smuggling. All of these challenges cannot be dealt by a single country in isolation. These require partnership and collaboration and we are very keen to deepen and strengthen our cooperation with the Bangladesh government in this area, particularly between our Coast Guards.

"We want to have a deeper cooperation between our Coast Guards. We would bring the head of our Coast Guard here to talk with the head of your Coast Guard so that we can have more practical cooperation together because we understand this is a shared challenge. We want to work with other countries of the region as much as possible," she added.

In a response to a question about Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) or Quad Penny Wong said, "We are a member of the Quad and we are also members of other regional forums. We hosted the Indian Ocean Conference in Perth earlier this year. Australia is a middle power. We're not a great power, we're a middle power and we care about partnerships and collaboration and engagement. So, we will collaborate with the countries of the Indian Ocean through the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA)."

M Allama Siddiqui, high commissioner of Bangladesh in Australia and Nadia Simpson, acting high commissioner of Australia in Dhaka were also present at the meeting.