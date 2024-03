On the occasion of historical March 7, Agrani Bank PLC. paid deep respect by placing a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank, Md. Murshedul Kabir, and Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum paid tribute to Bangabandhu's portrait at 32 Dhanmondi on Thursday (March 7) morning. At this moment, other senior executives and officers of the bank were present.