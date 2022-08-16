Seven Rings Cement will supply cement for AUW construction works

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 04:24 pm

Seven Rings Cement has recently signed a contract to supply cement for the construction of the main campus of the Asian University for Women.

Ms. Rubana Haque, Vice Chancellor, Asian University for Women and Ms. Tahmina Ahmed, Additional Managing Director, Seven Rings Cement signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization, read a media release.

Project Director Brigadier General (retd.) ABM Salahuddin, Mr. Sanaul Karim Chowdhury, Deputy Registrar (External Affairs) of Asian University for Women, Group Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Seven Rings Cement Mr. Md Kausar Alam and Mr. Md. Iftekhar Alam, General Manager, Marketing, Sales & Distribution were present along with other high officials.

 

