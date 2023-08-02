Chevron sponsored AUW Math and Science Summer School closing ceremony on Thursday

Asian University for Women (AUW), in association with Chevron, has successfully concluded its annual Math and Science Summer School. A closing ceremony has been organised at the AUW campus in Chattogram in this regard on Thursday (3 August), said a press release.

In 2019, Chevron Bangladesh launched a pioneering partnership with AUW to develop the academic skills of young girls. The AUW Math and Science Summer School, supported by Chevron, has been instrumental in enhancing the math and science skills and competencies of young students to ensure they continue engaging with science-oriented studies leading to science-related careers.

The Math and Science Summer School is an intense five-week program (4 July – 3 August, 2023) focused on mathematics, physics, chemistry, computer coding and public health.

These courses have been taught by a cohort of international and local faculty with excellent academic and professional backgrounds. A total of 52 extraordinary, motivated female high school students successfully participated in this year's summer school and received the certificate of merit.

Speaker of the Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP will grace the event as the chief guest. Dr Chaudhury, along with the vice chancellor of AUW, Dr Rubana Huq will distribute the certificate of merit among the students.

The Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP, will attend the programme as the special guest.

Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Director, Corporate Affairs, Manal Mohammed, Director, Legal, Munawar Helal Chowdhury, Director, HSE and Tusherujjaman Khondoker, Community Engagement & Social Investment Manager of Chevron Bangladesh will attend the programme as the guests of honour.

The AUW Math and Science Summer School 2023 coordinators, Sumaya Halim and Nujhat Jahan will facilitate the event.