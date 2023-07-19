AUW announces partnership with Middlebury College

Asian University for Women (AUW), a leading women's higher education institution, initiated the AUW Middlebury English Immersion programme in partnership with Middlebury College, USA.

This 7-week programme, which started on 25 June, is designed to accelerate English learning, thus enabling students to substantially improve their language proficiency. The programme will end on 10 August.

"We are enthused by the support and keen interest of the Middlebury team in this project. It aims to provide AUW students with a fun-filled learning experience from the best in the field," the AUW said in a press release.

Director of the Pre-Undergraduate Programme at AUW, Matthew Glotfelter said, "This is such a special opportunity for our students to benefit from face-to-face education with American experts in the field of language teaching."

Alicia Brent, senior director of Executive and Custom Programmes at Middlebury, echoes this enthusiasm, "We are so excited to be partnering with AUW on this very important project. Our two institutions share the belief that by inspiring our students, they will go on to inspire others. Our hope is to provide these talented women with the skills and confidence to make a difference not only in their communities but also in the world."



The intensive programme will build students' academic reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills through content-focused instruction, preparing them for entry into AUW's rigorous undergraduate program. The 7-week English immersion programme also include extracurricular activities designed to complement the academic programme. These activities are cooperatively led by current MIIS student, Kari Naumova, and current AUW student, Aysha Farid.