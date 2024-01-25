The "Digital Seven Rings Cement: A Management Conference" was held on Tuesday (23 January) organised by the SSG Global ERP & Digitalisation Department.

The Digitalisation team orchestrated a pivotal event attended by key stakeholders, including Vice-Chairman (SSGIL BD Operation) S Raihan Ahmed, Managing Director Tahmina Ahmed (joined remotely), Director of Digitalisation Anika Ali Chowdhury, Director Saif Rahman, and all the CXOs, senior general managers, general managers, and other high-ranking officials were present at the conference.

The conference of this nature was the first of its kind, reads a press release.

The conference served as a platform to explore the intricacies of the company's digitalisation roadmap, aiming to comprehensively understand and strategize for the evolving landscape of technology.

Emphasising the importance of setting clear digital goals, the conference aimed to define the SRC's objectives in the digital realm.

The event also focused on Change Management, Process Re-engineering, Business Intelligence, and introduced technology-related Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for each department.

The significance of Security Posture Awareness, ensuring a robust framework for safeguarding digital assets, was discussed as an integral step in aligning the workforce with digital transformation initiatives.

The conference marked a transformative milestone, solidifying our company's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation.