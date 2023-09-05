Seven Rings Cement organises tree plantation programme

05 September, 2023
Seven Rings Cement organises tree plantation programme

Seven Rings Cement has recently organised a tree plantation programme at its factories in Gazipur, Khulna, and Chattogram.

Tahmina Ahmed, managing director of Seven Rings Cement, inaugurated the programme by planting a sapling at the Gazipur factory, reads a press release.

Seven Rings Cement Director Saif Rahman, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Md Kausar Alam, Chief Technical Officer Nantu Kumar Dey, Chief Marketing Officer Md Harun-Ur-Rashid, Chief Operating Officer (SSPIL) Md Kamrul Ahsan, Chief Operating Officer (WTD) Md Motiur Rahman, Senior General Manager (SCD) Md Mayeen Uddin Thakur, Senior General Manager (HR) Kazi Abdullah Al Mahmud, Senior General Manager (Audit) AKM Moslem Uddin, Advisor (Estate Affairs) Abul Kalam Azad, General Manager (RTD) Abdus Salam, and other high officials were present.

Adviser Md Ershad Ali Azad, General Manager (Cement Plant) Chowdhury Quamrul Hasan, and other senior officers participated in this tree plantation programme at Khulna Factory.

At the Chattogram Factory, Senior General Manager (Civil) Gias Uddin Ahmed, General Manager (MSD) ABM Iftekhar Alam Siddiqui, General Manager (Cement Plant) Md Sazzad Hossain, General Manager (Admin) Major Md Mahmud Hossain (Retd), General Manager (Sea Power Agency) Motiur Rahman, and other senior officials participated in this programme.

