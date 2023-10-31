4 November 'Open House' at Asian University for Women 

Asian University for Women is organising an Open House in its Chittagong M M Ali Road Campus on November 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program, which is open to prospective students and their parents, will offer a chance to learn comprehensive details about the university.

The Open House program provides prospective students and their families with an in-depth understanding of the university, its various departments, and subjects on offer. Also available will be the opportunity for campus tours, direct interaction with professors and faculty, information on student accommodation, financial assistance options, and numerous other conveniences, all with the aim of promoting a well-rounded understanding of university life. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to explore classrooms, research facilities, libraries, and residential accommodations. They will be encouraged to engage in conversations with university professors, instructors, and advisors and even witness the teaching and learning process directly. Additionally, they will have the chance to interact directly with alumni, gaining valuable insights from their experiences. In the advent of queries related to admissions, on-site volunteers will provide immediate assistance, and there may even be opportunities for on-the-spot application submissions.

During this open house program, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr. Rubana Huq will address the audience and announce the initiation of new undergraduate programs at the university in the fields of Biochemistry, Biophysics, Microbiology, and the Humanities. Mr. Ghullam Sumdany Don,a renowned motivational speaker will give a talk on "Job market realities"

Besides them, each Program Director will speak about their programs along with some of their students.

Entry to this Open House event is by registration, hence, interested students /guardians and their parents must register by 3 November to attend the event.