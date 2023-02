Managing Director of Seven Rings Cement and Vice-Chairman of Hong Kong-based Shun Shing Group Mohammed Ali Pasha has passed away at the age of 68.

The eminent industrialist breathed his last at 7:20am local time in Hong Kong, reads a press release.

Mohammed Ali Pasha was born in 1955 in Anwara, Chattogram.

At the time of his death, he left behind numerous devotees including his wife and 3 children.