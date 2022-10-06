Contract signed between Seven Rings Cement and China Communication Construction Company

Photo: Courtesy

Country's leading and the most popular cement brand Seven Rings has long been supplying the strongest cement of German VRM technology for various works of Karnaphuli tunnel construction and has signed contract for supplying of cement for other subsequent construction works.

China Communication Construction Company's Deputy Project Manager Xiong Kang and Seven Rings Cement's General Manager and Head of Sales ABM Iftekher Alam Siddiqui signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Seven Rings Cement's Deputy Manager of Business Development and Technical Support Engr Md Abdul Kader Atik, Assistant Manager of Brand and Communication Md Faruk, Assistant Managers of Corporate Sales Abu Bakkar Siddique, Md Hannan Ferdous, Sazzad Hossain Shakil and other officials were also present in the signing ceremony.