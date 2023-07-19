Seven Rings Cement sales conference 2023 held

Corporates

Press Release
19 July, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 01:20 pm

Related News

Seven Rings Cement sales conference 2023 held

Press Release
19 July, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 01:20 pm

The 4th Sales Conference 2023 of the cement brand Seven Rings Cement was held on 14-16 July, said a press release.

The conference organised under the title "Prottoy Akash Choar" at Hotel Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa in Cox's Bazar, was attended by Ikram Ahmed Khan, chairman of Shun Shing Group, Bangladesh Operations & Managing Director of Shun Shing Group, Hong Kong, Vice-chairman  S. Raihan Ahmed, Managing Director Tahmina Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director Shakib Pasha, Director  Sanjida Kamal Pasha, Director  Arusha Ahmed Khan, Director Saif Rahman, Group Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary  Md. Kausar Alam, Chief Technical Officer of Seven Rings Cement  Nantu Kumar Dey, Chief Marketing Officer (SCBL & SSCML)  Md. Harun-Ur-Rashid, Chief Operating Officer (SSPIL) Md. Kamrul Ahsan, General Manager (SSCIL) ABM Iftekher Alam Siddiqui, along with heads of various departments and sales staff from all over the country.

Bangladesh ODI Cricket Team Captain & Brand Ambassador of Seven Rings Cement Tamim Iqbal Khan, and Bangladesh Cricket Super Fan Shoyab Ali also attended the conference.

More than five hundred employees from all over Bangladesh participated in the conference. The best sales performers and best districts were awarded at the event. The three-day-long conference concluded with a cultural programme.

 

Seven rings cement / Conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

5h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

20h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

1h | TBS Stories
Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

22h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

1d | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June