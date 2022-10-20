Seven Rings Cement holds dealer conference in Cox's Bazar

Seven Rings Cement recently organised a dealer conference at Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa, Cox's Bazar, with the slogan 'SOMRIDHHIR SATHE,AGAMIR POTHE' (On the way to the future with prosperity). Distributors from the greater Chattogram region participated in this 2- day-long event.

Tahmina Ahmed, the additional managing director, Seven Rings Cement, Saif Rahman, director, SSGIL BD Operation, Kausar Alam, group chief financial officer and company secretary, Shun Shing Group International Ltd, Nantu Kumar Dey, chief technical officer, ABM Iftekher Alam Siddique , head of marketing, sales and distribution, Shun Shing Cement Industries Ltd, and other higher officials were also present at this event, said a press release.

During the ceremony, the prominent distributors shared the story of their journey and valuable experiences with Seven Rings Cement.

Special business performance awards were distributed among the best distributors also. The conference concluded with a gala dinner and splendid cultural show.