SC and UCEP Bangladesh launch re-skilling and reintegration program for workers 

Corporates

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 05:44 pm

Related News

SC and UCEP Bangladesh launch re-skilling and reintegration program for workers 

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 05:44 pm
SC and UCEP Bangladesh launch re-skilling and reintegration program for workers 

Standard Chartered has launched of the second phase of re-skilling and employment reintegration program for economically vulnerable individuals who have lost their livelihoods due to the impact of Covid-19 in partnership with UCEP

The current phase will work with 500 beneficiaries from Rajshahi and Khulna for the improvement of their competencies through Apprenticeship Training, on technical and vocational areas that have been identified as skills gaps in both formal and informal sectors.

They will also have the opportunity to appear for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Assessment through Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) on National Technical & Vocational Qualification Framework (NTVQF) level, further enhancing their employability. 

The graduates will then go through a job placement programme to complete their reintegration within the economy.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said that after the resounding success of the first phase, SC decided to launch the second edition of re-skilling and re-integration program

Md. Abdul Karim, Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh thanked Chartered Bank for their support in the second phase of the program and emphasized the value of the expanded partnership with Standard Chartered Bank which will help job-lost young people and their families through re-skilling and reintegration in the skill sector. 
 
 

Standard Chartered

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

3h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

3h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan