SC and UCEP Bangladesh launch re-skilling and reintegration program for workers 

Standard Chartered has launched of the second phase of re-skilling and employment reintegration program for economically vulnerable individuals who have lost their livelihoods due to the impact of Covid-19 in partnership with UCEP

The current phase will work with 500 beneficiaries from Rajshahi and Khulna for the improvement of their competencies through Apprenticeship Training, on technical and vocational areas that have been identified as skills gaps in both formal and informal sectors.

They will also have the opportunity to appear for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Assessment through Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) on National Technical & Vocational Qualification Framework (NTVQF) level, further enhancing their employability.

The graduates will then go through a job placement programme to complete their reintegration within the economy.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said that after the resounding success of the first phase, SC decided to launch the second edition of re-skilling and re-integration program

Md. Abdul Karim, Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh thanked Chartered Bank for their support in the second phase of the program and emphasized the value of the expanded partnership with Standard Chartered Bank which will help job-lost young people and their families through re-skilling and reintegration in the skill sector.



