Standard Chartered to contribute Tk26 million to drive productivity, capacity-building efforts for 25,500 farmers in partnership with TMSS

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has partnered with Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS) to boost quality of life, build resilience, and drive productivity across Bangladesh's rural farming communities. As part of this collaborative effort, the Bank has launched two distinct agricultural interventions that collectively help to meet the needs of 25,500 farmers. Standard Chartered Bangladesh will contribute approximately BDT 26 million to implement both projects.

As part of the first initiative, Standard Chartered will collaborate with TMSS to distribute 125,000 fruit, medicinal, and timber tree saplings to 25,000 farmers residing in Bogura, Joypurhat, and Sirajganj. Individuals and families residing in these areas currently face high rates of food insecurity and malnutrition. To combat this, the Bank is also working with TMSS to supply farmers in these districts with a variety of vegetable seed inputs to encourage homestead gardening. This intervention will enable communities to build resilience, improve food security, ensure nutrition, and adopt sustainable practices.

The Bank's second programme with TMSS has been curated to bolster sunflower production in Bogura and Patuakhali. As part of this initiative, the Bank will distribute 1,800 kilograms of sunflower seeds amongst 500 farmers. The Bank will also provide resources for ploughing, fertiliser inputs, and pesticide to support farmers. Beyond this, beneficiaries will also receive training on best cultivation practices; guidance on how to properly process oil; agri-processing machineries for sunflower seed crushing and oil production; and access to key stakeholders and market resources. Experts consider sunflowers to be one of the most important oil seed crops due to high adaptability and seed oil content – making this intervention essential and highly relevant for farmers and producers across the nation. Producing sunflower oil locally also helps Bangladesh to save on foreign currency through import substitution, which a priority for the nation.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "By bolstering local food production and safeguarding agrifood systems, the Bank is helping to improve both lives and livelihoods. In the months and years to come, these seeds and saplings will feed our communities, improve nutrition, strengthen crop and seed systems, and foster economic development. We are proud to partner with TMSS on two substantive and impactful initiatives that will help to lift participation across the nation."

Professor Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Founder, Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS), said, "We are extremely glad to work with Standard Chartered Bangladesh to improve the country, both socially and economically. We reckon, these projects will increase the social status of the local beneficiaries spontaneously by implementation of proposed activities."

The agreement between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and TMSS was signed by Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Professor Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Founder, Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS).

As a steadfast partner in Bangladesh's remarkable journey of growth and resilience, Standard Chartered upholds a legacy of commitment spanning over 118 years. Guided by an enduring dedication to progress, the Bank stands firmly in support of the country's vital agriculture sector. For over a century, Standard Chartered has invested in communities, expanded services, created new opportunities for stakeholders, and fostered inclusive initiatives – all of which exemplify the Bank's commitment to cultivating sustainable development in Bangladesh's agricultural landscape.

Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha – also known as TMSS – is a Bangladeshi micro credit NGO. Founded by Professor Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum in 1980, TMSS is working to alleviate poverty, empower of women, improve of socio-economic infrastructure, and build a society with the ability to cope with advances in information and communication technology. TMSS operates in all 64 of Bangladesh's districts.