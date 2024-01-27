Standard Chartered announces strategic partnership with IBA to enhance the institute's academic facilities

Standard Chartered Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Charuta Private Limited and the Institute of Business Administration to enhance the latter institute's academic facilities.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Professor Mohammad A Momen, Director, Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University; and Jamal Ahmed Sufi, Managing Director, Charuta Private Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Standard Chartered is supporting the premier business school of the country, the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka, by helping to modernise and repurpose campus facilities. In particular, the Bank will upgrade IBA's Conference Centre and Teacher's Lounge. This strategic endeavour is aligned with the bank's long-term commitment to fostering academic excellence and contributing to the well-being of the community, according to the release.

Standard Chartered recognises the pivotal role such spaces play in enhancing the evolving landscape of education. A state-of-the-art Conference Centre and Teacher's Lounge will provide students and faculty with a learning environment that is conducive to exploration, collaboration, future-fitness, and excellence.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Investing meaningfully in the education and continued development of youth is one of the Bank's community engagement pillars. The Institute of Business Administration is one of the premier institutions of Bangladesh – with a legacy of producing leaders who are currently at the helm of more than 100 domestic and international companies, including some of the largest corporations in the respective industries. By contributing to such a venerable institution, Standard Chartered is equipping our nation's future leaders with the skills, confidence, and learning environment they need to thrive. Standard Chartered is proud to reach talented young people with the passion and drive to succeed. We hope that the Conference Centre and Teacher's Lounge will empower IBA in their journey to nurture and train a new generation of well-rounded professionals."

Professor Mohammad A. Momen, Director, Institute of Business Administration, Dhaka University, said, "As a business school, we have responsibilities beyond the classroom to encourage innovation and nurture talent. And, IBA has come this far in the past 58 years because of how closely we have worked with the industry. Staying true to our values, we believe that Standard Chartered's support in setting up the Conference Centre and Teacher's Lounge will help us positively impact the society and the nation. I would like to thank the management of Standard Chartered Bangladesh for their support."

Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Mesbah Uddin Ahamed, Head of Property, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; and Omar Faruque, Chief Compliance Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh were also present.