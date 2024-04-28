Standard Chartered, Channel i honour agriculture sector heroes at 9th Agrow Award

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Channel i recently recognised the transformative work and remarkable achievements of 11 individuals and organisations at the 9th Agrow Award finale event.

From pioneering sustainable farming practices to harnessing cutting-edge technologies, each of this year's Agrow Award honourees embody the spirit of innovation, resilience, and dedication required to transform our agriculture sector and help build a resilient and prosperous Bangladesh, reads a press release.

This year's winners were recognised for their contributions toward achieving climate adaptation goals; building sustainable networks; ensuring food and nutrition security for millions; supplementing value chains; and driving tangible change across homestead and commercial agricultural operations and research initiatives.

The finale event and prize giving ceremony for the ninth season of the Standard Chartered - Channel i Agrow Award was held in Dhaka on 26 April 2024. Md. Abdur Rahman, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh served as the distinguished Chief Guest on Friday night.

The most recent batch of Agrow Award honourees brings the total number of recipients to 77 awardees. The winners from the Standard Chartered - Channel i Agrow Award 2023 includes:

Farmer of the Year, Male: Engineer Md. Abul Kalam Azad

Farmer of the Year, Female: Tania Parvin

Most Resilient Farmer of the Year, Male: Md. Siddik Hosen

Most Resilient Farmer of the Year, Female: Sabitri Biswas

Heroes for Change: Sanwar Hossain

Best Agricultural Organisation in Support and Execution: iFarmer

Best Journalist (Agriculture): Sahanwar Saeed Shahin

Climate Adaptation Solution of the Year: Dr. Mrinmoy Guha Neogi

Best Exporter: PRAN Dairy

Jury Special: Dr. Mohammad Al-Mamun

Lifetime Achievement: Dr. M.A. Sattar Mandal, Emeritus Professor, Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU)

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Climate change is anticipated to wipe out 30% of food production by 2050, the challenges faced by farmers and other actors of agriculture sector are only going to intensify. To reduce these challenges and create an atmosphere that is conducive to development and prosperity, we must collectively reimagine the roles and impacts of urbanisation, rising temperatures, water scarcity, salinity, farming methods, and animal-rearing, in tandem rather than individually. This year's Agrow award winners do exactly this – their efforts reflect the resilience and the urgency in use of technology and innovation, needed to meet the needs of the hour. We are proud to work with Channel i to showcase the impactful initiatives and game-changing solutions. We are proud to uplift the heroes and visionaries in the agriculture sector to support acceleration of the transition towards a sustainable and thriving future for our beloved nation."

Faridur Reza Sagar, Managing Director, Channel i, said, "Agriculture and farmers are playing an important role in the progress of Bangladesh. From agricultural production to agricultural trade, a light of immense potential is constantly spreading. We want to spread that light throughout the country. May the new generation be inspired to evolve and change and to work towards sustainable development. Channel i is delighted to be a part of this great initiative with Standard Chartered."

Shykh Seraj, Director and Head of News, Channel i, added, "Farmers are the most aware of the severe impacts of climate change. I have learned from talking to farmers from around the world, what a challenge it is to deal with. In the developed world, farmers are supported by the government, advanced technology, research, planning, and management. In that context, our farmers must face more challenges. I think the farmer is the main hero of Bangladesh. The story of a hunger-free Bangladesh was written by them. We often forget that. But it is these farmers who are providing our food by working hard. Farmers are constantly striving to move forward. In times of climate change, young farmers are setting an example of outstanding success by utilising technology-based agriculture. Each one demands special evaluation. Those who received the Agrow Award have made a great contribution in their respective fields. Channel i is delighted to honour these dedicated people in collaboration with Standard Chartered Bangladesh."

As a steadfast partner in Bangladesh's remarkable journey of growth and resilience, Standard Chartered upholds a legacy of commitment spanning over 119 years. Guided by an enduring dedication to progress, the Bank stands firmly in support of the country's vital agriculture sector. For over a century, Standard Chartered has invested in communities, expanded services, created new opportunities for stakeholders, and fostered inclusive initiatives – all of which exemplify the Bank's commitment to cultivating sustainable development in Bangladesh's agricultural landscape. Initiated by Standard Chartered in 2014, this year's Agrow Award marks the ninth iteration of the event and the fifth collaboration between Channel i and the Bank. This year's programme was launched in November of 2023. A total of 415 pitches were submitted for consideration.