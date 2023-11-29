Standard Chartered Cup 2023 concludes with Youth Group seizing victory

The Standard Chartered (SC) Cup Bangladesh 2023 reached an exhilarating climax this past weekend, culminating in the triumph of the Youth Group as the tournament's ultimate champions.

The gripping finale witnessed a decisive 3-1 victory for the Youth Group over United Group, securing their title, reads a press release.

As part of their prize, the champions will embark on an unforgettable visit to Anfield, the iconic home of the Liverpool Football Club (LFC), experiencing the thrill of witnessing a live match and gaining insights into professional football.

This year's SC Cup featured a competitive lineup of 12 teams vying for the championship title. The participating teams included Bangla Trac Limited, British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Epyllion Group, Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited, IDLC Finance Limited, Japan Tobacco International Bangladesh, PRAN-RFL Group, Robi Axiata Limited, Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, Unilever Bangladesh Limited, United Group, and Youth Group.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, commended the participants, expressing his congratulations not only to the champions but to all teams for their dedication and spirit throughout the tournament.

He emphasised the event's essence, highlighting camaraderie, enjoyment, and the valued relationship with clients. Additionally, he eagerly anticipated hearing from the winners about their memorable experiences at Anfield.

The SC Cup 2023 marked the tournament's sixth edition in Bangladesh. Previous victors include Grameenphone, Bangla Trac Limited, and Robi Axiata Limited. Past champions were privileged to visit Anfield, engaging with Liverpool FC legends, receiving guidance from senior coaches, and partaking in training sessions on the revered pitch.

Standard Chartered began sponsoring Liverpool Football Club in July of 2010. In the last 13 years, the partnership has gone from strength to strength – as a result of the many things Standard Chartered and LFC have in common. For example, the Bank and LFC are both firmly rooted in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, and a huge majority of LFC's 770 million followers are based in the very same markets which Standard Chartered calls home. The relationship between Liverpool Football Club and Standard Chartered is slated to continue for 17 seasons overall, until the end of 2026/27 football season.