Samsung launches Galaxy A03 in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 05:06 pm

Samsung has recently launched its newest device of the iconic "Awesome series"— Samsung Galaxy A03 in the Bangladesh market.

The Galaxy A03 comes bearing a high resolution 48 MP camera, massive display, and muscular battery priced at Tk 11,999.

The smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera set-up comprising a 48 MP primary camera for the photography enthusiasts who love to take crisp and vivid pictures, a 2 MP depth camera to highlight the subject, and a 5 MP front camera for amazing selfies.

The 6.5-inch HD+ display has been paired up with DOLBY ATMOS to enhance the view, resulting in an immersive and cinematic sound experience.

Galaxy A03 allows powerful performance with UNISOC dual 1.6 GHz and Hexa 1.2 GHz octa-core processor, enabling a seamless experience for the users. It also comes with a day-to-night long- lasting 5,000mAh powerful battery.

Users can now use their phones conveniently without having to carry a charger all day long.

It also brings a big storage capacity with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB ROM, with an expandable memory of up to 1 TB.

"We are pleased to launch the Samsung Galaxy A03, which will cover most of the requirements users will need from a great smartphone at an exceptional value," said Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile.

