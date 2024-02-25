realme Note 50, long-lasting value king, launched with superior quality in lucrative price

realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, launched its latest entry-level handset in Bangladesh — the realme Note 50. Known as the "Long-lasting Value King," the phone offers robust durability and extreme cost-effectiveness at a lucrative price starting from Tk10,999.

realme Note 50 epitomizes reliability and quality, featuring the only water and dust resistance certification 'IP54 rating' for phones of this price point, fortified by a high-strength glass screen and a robust internal die-cast aluminum structure, ensuring top-tier drop protection. With realme's dedicated R&D, users can trust in a sustained smooth experience for up to 48 months, reads a press release.

With a two-tone back cover design and stylish right-angled edges, the phone comes in sky blue and midnight black, blending dynamism with simplicity. At just 7.99mm thick and weighing 186g, it offers the slimmest body in this price range. Compared to competitor devices of a similar price, users will enjoy a more comfortable handheld experience with Note 50. The phone comes with a taste of both aesthetics and reliable quality.

realme Note 50 establishes itself as a frontrunner in its price segment, showcasing a top-tier 6.74-inch full-screen display boasting an impressive 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, surpassing competitors in both features and reliability. With a peak brightness of 560 nits for enhanced outdoor clarity, coupled with a smooth 90Hz high refresh rate and wide color gamut, it offers users an unparalleled visual experience. This blend of cutting-edge technology and dependable performance sets a new standard in its class, reaffirming realme's commitment to delivering exceptional reliability.

realme Note 50, equipped with an octa-core processor and an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of 245,343, guarantees superior gaming performance and swift application launches. Available in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB variants, it ensures seamless everyday use and ample storage capacity. Complemented by its 5000mAh large battery, offering up to 106 hours of continuous music playback, the entry-level charmer ensures better performance compared to competitor devices of this price range.

realme Note 50's 4GB+64GB variant is available with a lucrative price tag of Tk10,999, while the 4GB+128GB variant is available at Tk11,999. For further details on the realme Note 50 launch, users can visit the realme Bangladesh official website at https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-note50