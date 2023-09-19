realme selected among Fortune China’s Impact 65 List of Startups

As a recognition of realme's efforts in efficiently fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities, the youth-favorite brand has gloriously made place among Fortune China's 2023 Impact 65 List of Startups in China. As one of the most influential business magazines in the world, Fortune China's Impact List of Startups in China highlights companies with a commitment to do well while doing good.

Technology has now been enabling startups to make a meaningful difference in tackling society's most vexing problems. This Impact List is dedicated to recognizing young companies that are already making people's lives better, and making measurable progress in addressing social and environmental issues as part of their core business strategy.

Ever since its inception, realme has been breaking records through innovative products, incredible research and development capabilities, and remarkable adherence to green development. In two years of establishment, realme was named the world's fastest growing smartphone brand for four consecutive quarters and was ranked 7th in the global smartphone market. In 2021, realme hit a record-breaking US$100 million in sales in just 37 months. That same year, realme was ranked 6th in the global smartphone market for the first time, as the youngest mainstream smartphone brand in the world. With its "Dare to Leap" spirit and the initial idea of empowering youth to be more daring through leap-forward technology and design, realme achieved breakthroughs and won the confidence of young consumers around the world.

In August, realme celebrated its 5-year anniversary and unveiled the "Leap-Forward Climbing Plan", announcing a new goal of aiming higher. Along with its brand philosophy of "Dare to Leap", realme will go on to work on its sustainable development, offering leap-forward products to the youth around the world.