Realme device's display replaced on discount

Youth-favourite brand realme has recently brought in "Screen Discount" offer for their users and fans, which can be availed from their authorised service centres. Lucrative discounts for display replacement for select smartphone models are available under this offer.

Users can avail discounts of up to 50% on smartphone display replacement. Customers can enjoy this offer from any service centre located around the country. Before visiting any particular outlet, customers are advised to check the availability of displays of certain models. To know about your nearest realme service centre location, visit: https://www.realme.com/bd/support/services.

This offer is valid for select models. The models are: realme 9 Pro 5G, realme 9i, realme C33, realme C21Y, realme C25-Y, realme C31, realme narzo 50A Prime, realme C35, realme C30, realme C25s, realme 8 5G, realme 6i, realme GT Neo2, realme C21, realme C20, realme narzo 50, realme 7i, realme C15 Qualcomm Edition, realme C17, realme C25, realme narzo 30A, realme C30s, realme narzo 20, realme C11, realme 5i, realme 7 Pro, realme 8, realme GT Master Edition & realme C3.

For the interested users, it is mentionable that this particular offer is valid for realme's official smartphones only. There is also opportunity for the customers to use realme authorised collection points to send their device to realme authorised service centre. To make this offer more rewarding, one customer can enjoy the discounts multiple times. However, customers cannot take the damaged parts that have been replaced after servicing. For more details about this offer, users can follow realme's official after-sale service page, "realme Service BD", on Facebook.

Beginning on 13 November 2023, this offer will remain valid till 29 February 2024. Then, what are you waiting for? Visit your nearest outlet and enjoy the discount!

