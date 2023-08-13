realme's founder and CEO Sky Li shares open letter for all its admirers and users  

On the occasion of realme's fifth anniversary, Sky Li, Founder and CEO of this youth-favorite brand has issued an open letter announcing the upcoming "Leap Up" five-year anniversary press conference. Here, realme is set to unveil its five-year "Leap-Forward Climbing Plan", that is to be implemented all over the world, including Bangladesh. Li's open letter highlights how realme has gained recognition from customers around the world, moving up 29 places in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders list, said a press release.

realme was founded five years back within a competitive smartphone market and it quickly established its position, fearlessly pursuing its mission to become a leap-forward smartphone brand over the years. In the feat of achieving one milestone after another, realme now faces a more challenging market environment. Going forward, Li stresses that past success is in the past; realme will scale to new heights and take on the impossible in the next half decade. Five years ago, realme entered the crowded smartphone OEM market and quickly defied expectations. Amidst a fierce competition dominated by established industry giants, realme beat the odds and entered the mainstream. This youth-favorite brand has been ranked in the top five in 30 markets around the world in just three years, establishing realme as the world's youngest mainstream smartphone brand.

realme achieved growth with its "light assets, short channel modes, and e-commerce prioritization" strategy over the years. Within two years of establishment, the company was named the world's fastest growing smartphone brand for four consecutive quarters by Counterpoint; and was ranked 7th in the global smartphone market. Amidst a challenging market environment, realme seized opportunities presented by the global 5G upgrade cycle and quickly positioned itself as a "5G popularizer" by introducing a range of popular 5G products globally. The strategy was effective, and realme became the fastest in the world to reach US$50 million in sales in the third quarter of 2020. In 2021, realme achieved another milestone and became the world's fastest brand to achieve US$100 million in sales and entered the global top six for the first time.

realme's success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to the "Dare to Leap" brand philosophy. Its young leadership team provides a unique insight into realme's young customer base. They stay on top of user needs, adapt quickly to market changes and consistently deliver products with leap-forward performance and design, enabling realme to "leapfrog" its industry competitors, reads the release.

The youth-favorite brand has been experiencing a rapid growth amidst increasing challenges. They adapt quickly to find unique paths forward and adhere to the "long-term growth" approach introduced last year, as well as its "Simply Better" Strategy and "Market Cultivation" Strategy, unifying their global product line. On the occasion of its fifth anniversary, realme remains committed to its initial mission, placing users at the core and increasing investment in research and development across six major domains: Display, Imaging, Gaming, Charging, Chipset, and Craftsmanship. In his open letter, Sky Li stated that realme will adopt a beginner's mindset, leaving behind past achievements, and learning from experiences, to face unknown challenges, aiming to achieve the next impossible goal and commencing another five years of continuous elevation.

Though the next five years will be challenging, they will also bring realme closer to its next destination as the company continues to create products that exceed expectations. Embodying the spirit of "Dare to Leap," realme intends to face difficulties head-on, make steady progress, and continue to scale new heights, said the media release.