Realme holds Fan Fest’23 with festivity on 5th anniversary

On the occasion of realme's fifth anniversary, the youth-favorite brand organized Fan Fest 2023, a day-long event filled with an array of exciting activities celebrated the brand's leap up spirit at Fortis Downtown Resort.

realme has made space in the hearts of all young smartphone users within a short time. To share the joy of their success and anniversary together with their greatest supporters, realme Fan Fest was organised. This year's Fan Fest was arranged under the theme "Leap Up," symbolizing realme's mission to inspire its users to break boundaries and unlock their true potential. The festivities surpassed the previous years, enabling realme's community of fans to connect and interact with each other.

The grand and fun-filled day was attended by 50 guests, consisting 40 fans and 10 influencers - including the much-loved tech reviewer SamZone. Making the joyous event even more engaging and fun, attendees participated in different thrilling Leap Up activities including backyard obstacle, zip line and a few group tasks. Moreover, all guests were entertained by band performances by Mohomaya from UIU, Skilled from State University of Bangladesh, and an energizing DJ show by DJ Naira.

In addition to this unique event, realme also hosted an incredible campaign on Daraz, hyping up fans with super exciting offers and discounts. The youth-favorite smartphone brand has brought in mega deals on the country's largest online marketplace, scheduled to continue until the end of August 2023. Under this Fan Fest campaign, fans can enjoy up to BDT 3,500 discount on smartphones and AIoT gadgets, including C30s, C53, C55 and GT Master Edition. The devices would come with its brand warranty and can be purchased with 0% EMI. Express delivery will be provided to the customers as well.

The Fan Fest campaign and event serve as a gesture of gratitude to the brand's loyal fanbase, appreciating their unwavering support to realme's success throughout the company's journey of attaining a milestone.