Realme holds Fan Fest’23 with festivity on 5th anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
28 August, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 07:32 pm

Related News

Realme holds Fan Fest’23 with festivity on 5th anniversary

Press Release
28 August, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 07:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of realme's fifth anniversary, the youth-favorite brand organized Fan Fest 2023, a day-long event filled with an array of exciting activities celebrated the brand's leap up spirit at Fortis Downtown Resort.  

realme has made space in the hearts of all young smartphone users within a short time. To share the joy of their success and anniversary together with their greatest supporters, realme Fan Fest was organised. This year's Fan Fest was arranged under the theme "Leap Up," symbolizing realme's mission to inspire its users to break boundaries and unlock their true potential. The festivities surpassed the previous years, enabling realme's community of fans to connect and interact with each other.

The grand and fun-filled day was attended by 50 guests, consisting 40 fans and 10 influencers - including the much-loved tech reviewer SamZone. Making the joyous event even more engaging and fun, attendees participated in different thrilling Leap Up activities including backyard obstacle, zip line and a few group tasks. Moreover, all guests were entertained by band performances by Mohomaya from UIU, Skilled from State University of Bangladesh, and an energizing DJ show by DJ Naira.

In addition to this unique event, realme also hosted an incredible campaign on Daraz, hyping up fans with super exciting offers and discounts. The youth-favorite smartphone brand has brought in mega deals on the country's largest online marketplace, scheduled to continue until the end of August 2023. Under this Fan Fest campaign, fans can enjoy up to BDT 3,500 discount on smartphones and AIoT gadgets, including C30s, C53, C55 and GT Master Edition. The devices would come with its brand warranty and can be purchased with 0% EMI. Express delivery will be provided to the customers as well.

The Fan Fest campaign and event serve as a gesture of gratitude to the brand's loyal fanbase, appreciating their unwavering support to realme's success throughout the company's journey of attaining a milestone.

Realme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh