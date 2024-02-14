Bank Asia provides free seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to farmers

Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank Asia has provided free of cost seeds, fertilizers and pesticides among the farmers of Munshiganj district recently in continuation of distributing free agricultural inputs across the country.

Vice Chairman of the Bank Zakia Rouf Chowdhury was the chief guest at the event held at the premises of the Ofaz Faizun Memorial Model Primary School, Malkhanagar, Munshiganj, reads a press release.

Director of the board Md Abul Quasem, additional managing directors Shafiuzzaman and ANM Mahfuz, Deputy Managing Director S M Anisuzzaman and Managing Director of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited Mohammad Hedayet Ullah were present.

Agricultural inputs were distributed among 300 local farmers in this programme, jointly organised with Syngenta Bangladesh Limited.

