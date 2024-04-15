Prime Bank announces 17.5% cash dividend for year 2023

15 April, 2024, 10:05 pm
Prime Bank announces 17.5% cash dividend for year 2023

Prime Bank PLC, a leading commercial Bank in the country, being committed to service excellence and innovation, announced its annual dividend payment for the year 2023. 

The Board of Directors of the bank adopted its annual audited financial statements at the Board Meeting held on Monday (15 April) and recommended a 17.5% cash dividend to its shareholders for the year 2023, reads a press release.

This dividend declaration is in line with the bank's commitment to sustainable financial performance and return to its shareholders. 

According to the audited Financial Statements for the year 2023, the consolidated Net Profit after Tax (NPAT) stood at Tk480 crore (2022: Tk399 crore), Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk4.24 (2022: Tk3.53), Net Asset Value (NAV) per share stood at Tk30.76 (2022: Tk28.41) and Net Operating Cash Flow per share (NOCFPS) stood at Tk10.09 (2022: Tk-0.23). 

The bank has announced the date of Annual General Meeting (AGM) as on 30 May 2024, while the record date set as 7 May 2024. The dividend amount will be distributed to all the eligible shareholders based on the record date and subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. 

