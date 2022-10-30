Premier Bank inaugurates Farmgate branch

Corporates

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

Premier Bank inaugurates Farmgate branch

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 09:19 pm
Premier Bank inaugurates Farmgate branch

Premier Bank Limited has recently launched Farmgate branch in Dhaka to provide the most modern banking services to the customers of the locality.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M Reazul Karim and Advisor of the Bank Muhammed Ali inaugurated the branch at 76/A, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Farmgate, through a ribbon-cutting ceremony, said a press release. 

Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director; Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director, prominent businessman and the owner of Babul Tower Babul Mia and local eminent business personalities were present at the event. 

M Reazul Karim thanked everyone and stated "In 23 years of success and prosperity, Premier Bank has had an important role in contributing to the financial sector and the economic growth of the country, earning the trust of the people. We are hopeful that within the next years our bank will be one of the top performing banks of the country based on all parameters."

Muhammed Ali, Advisor to the bank, stated in his speech "Bangladesh is moving forward towards the goal of becoming a developed and prosperous nation and in this 23 year's journey Premier Bank continues to be a major and significant contributor due to the various progressive strategies we have adopted."
 

Premier Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

1d | Panorama
The Cuban Missile Crisis vs. the Ukrainian War: Is a nuclear war in the offing?

The Cuban Missile Crisis vs. the Ukrainian War: Is a nuclear war in the offing?

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

8m | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

2h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

3h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 