Premier Bank inaugurates Farmgate branch

Premier Bank Limited has recently launched Farmgate branch in Dhaka to provide the most modern banking services to the customers of the locality.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M Reazul Karim and Advisor of the Bank Muhammed Ali inaugurated the branch at 76/A, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Farmgate, through a ribbon-cutting ceremony, said a press release.

Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director; Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director, prominent businessman and the owner of Babul Tower Babul Mia and local eminent business personalities were present at the event.

M Reazul Karim thanked everyone and stated "In 23 years of success and prosperity, Premier Bank has had an important role in contributing to the financial sector and the economic growth of the country, earning the trust of the people. We are hopeful that within the next years our bank will be one of the top performing banks of the country based on all parameters."

Muhammed Ali, Advisor to the bank, stated in his speech "Bangladesh is moving forward towards the goal of becoming a developed and prosperous nation and in this 23 year's journey Premier Bank continues to be a major and significant contributor due to the various progressive strategies we have adopted."

