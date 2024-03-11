Premier Bank achieves 2nd position in collecting Dhaka WASA bill

11 March, 2024, 09:40 pm
Premier Bank achieves 2nd position in collecting Dhaka WASA bill

The Premier Bank PLC has achieved 2nd position for collecting Dhaka WASA bill in the financial year 2022-2023.

Chief Guest Md Tazul Islam, MP, Minister, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives handed over the certificate and crest to Managing Director & CEO of the Premier Bank PLC. M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, reads a press release.

Among others, Muhammad Ibrahim, Secretary, Local Government Division, Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary, Finance Division, Professor Dr Sujit Kumar Bala, Chairman, Dhaka WASA Board were present as special guests.

The programme was presided over by Engr. Taqsem A Khan, Managing Director, Dhaka WASA.

Premier Bank received Dhaka WASA bills as real time basis through any Premier Bank Branch-Sub branch and Mobile App 'pmoney'.

