Premier Bank PLC signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank for Credit Guarantee 

The Premier Bank PLC. has signed an agreement with the Credit Guarantee Department of Bangladesh Bank recently on Credit Guarantee for Women entrepreneurs under BDT. 3000 crore refinance Scheme and Agro-product processing sector under BDT. 1400 crore refinance Scheme.

Ms. Nahid Rahman, Director, Credit Guarantee Department of Bangladesh Bank and Mr. Abdul Quaium Chowdhury, DMD on behalf of the Bank had exchanged the agreement. The ceremony has also been attended by The Deputy Governor Ms. Nurun Nahar from Bangladesh Bank & Mr. Asif Khan, EVP & Head of SME & Agri. Banking Division of Premier Bank PLC. and other senior officials from both of the institutions were present at the signing ceremony.

Mr. Abdul Quaium Chowdhury extended his sincere thanks & gratitude to Bangladesh Bank for the initiative of Credit Guarantee. He also added that such recognition would act as a great inspiration for Banks & NBFI.