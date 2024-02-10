LankaBangla Finance introduces 'Convenient BEFTN Services' for its credit card members in partnership with Premier Bank

LankaBangla Finance PLC introduced 'Convenient BEFTN Services' for its credit card members to pay credit card bill in association with The Premier Bank PLC.

Through this partnership LankaBangla credit card members can now conveniently pay their card bills using any bank account in the country, leveraging the Bangladesh Electronic Fund Transfer Network (BEFTN) via The Premier Bank's BEFTN services, reads a press release.

This collaboration aims to provide a digital payment facility that offers unparalleled convenience, reliability, and security to our valued customers. With BEFTN services, LankaBangla credit card members can enjoy hassle-free bill payments, enhancing their digital banking experience.

The official launching event for the BEFTN services was held at the LankaBangla corporate head office in Dhaka.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Khurshed Alam, head of Retail Business of LankaBangla Finance and Abu Md Sabbir Hassan Chowdhury, chief information technology officer of The Premier Bank.