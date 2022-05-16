Popular Life Insurance distributes cheques to insurance claimants at Munshiganj

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 08:05 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The insurance claim cheques of the insurance customers of Popular Life Insurance Company Ltd were handed over at a ceremony held Sunday (16 May) at Munshiganj District Shilpakala Academy.

The chief guest on the occasion was BM Yusuf Ali, managing director and CEO of the company and president of Bangladesh Insurance Forum, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director BM Shawkat Ali, Senior Deputy Managing Directors Md Nowsher Ali Naeem and Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md Khalilur Rahman Sikder, Executive Director Md Jahangir Hossain and Mufti Didarul Islam were present as special guests on the occasion.

Other senior officials of the company were also present on the occasion.

 

