Partnering for Progress: ULAB & ACCA signs MoU

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to establish mutual cooperation.

The agreement includes providing access to ACCA professional development resources, joint partnership programs for student training in accountancy and finance, and the exploration of new pathways for advancing education and careers in the field, reads a press release.

Prof Imran Rahman, Vice–Chancellor of ULAB, penned the agreement with Ms. Prawma Tapashi Khan, Country Manager of ACCA, at the ULAB campus. Dr. Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, Dean and Professor, School of Business and other distinguished guests from both organizations were present at the event.