Video: How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

A video captured by onlookers show a Bangladesh Air Force YAK 130 jet catching fire and crashing into the Karnaphuli River today (9 May) during a training session. 

The pilots of the plane ejected on time but sustained serious injuries.

"The accident was reported around 10:30am. The YAK130 aircraft has likely sunk in the water as it could not be located yet. The two pilots in the plane managed to eject," Kabirul Islam, officer in charge of Patenga police station, told The Business Standard. 

The two pilots were rescued and sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, but their identities could not be confirmed yet.

Air Force training jet crashes near Chattogram port, 2 pilots injured

An Air Force source said the training aircraft, that crashed into the Karnaphuli river near the Chittagong Boat Club, was not from the Chattogram unit of the Air Force.

Previously in June, 2015, An F-7 fighter aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed into the sea after taking off from the BAF Base Zahurul Haque. Missing pilot Flight Lieutenant Tahmid could not be found.

On 10 October 2011, a fighter plane of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram. Flight Lt Muntasin managed to eject from the plane.

On 23 September 2010, a BAF fighter jet crashed into the Karnaphuli river near Patenga Boat Club. Pilot Flight Lieutenant Ahmed Sanjid escaped by ejecting.

