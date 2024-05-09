Actor Sohel murder case: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life; 6 acquitted

A Dhaka court has sentenced businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai alias Abdul Aziz, Tramps Club owner Afakul Islam alias Banti Islam and Adnan Siddiqui to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury 25 years ago.

All three of them are absconding and have also been fined Tk2 lakh, nonpayment of which will add a month's imprisonment to their sentence. Judge Arunabh Chakraborty of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 announced this verdict today (9 May).

The remaining six accused were acquitted.

The six acquitted are Selim Khan, Sanjidul Islam Emon, Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias Bottle Chowdhury, Tarek Sayeed Mamun, Harun Ur Rashid alias Leather Liton alias Boss Liton and Faruk Abbasi. The judgment stated that they were acquitted as the charges were not proven.

Sanjidul Islam Emon who was in prison was presented in court. Another top terrorist on bail Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias Bottle Chowdhury, Tareq Sayeed Mamun and Faruk Abbasi appeared in court but Bottle Chowdhury was absent during the verdict.

Earlier, on April 29, Judge Arunabh Chakraborty of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 fixed 9 May for announcing the verdict after presenting the arguments of the state and the accused.

The defence hearing in the case ended on 11 February. Earlier, the court declared the end of recording testimony on 28 January as no witness came to the court to testify. The court has heard the testimony of 10 people in the case.

Sohel Chowdhury was shot and killed on 18 December 1998, in the capital's Banani area and his brother Touhidul Islam filed the case with Gulshan Police Station the next day. Police on 30 July 1999, filed a charge-sheet against nine and Dhaka 3rd Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on 30 October 2001, had framed charges in the case.

The case was later transferred to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 for further proceedings.

Following a petition filed by accused Adnan, the High Court in 2004 stayed the proceedings of the trial and it remained that way for 18 years. On 27 February 2022, the stay on the case proceedings was withdrawn.