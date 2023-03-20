Over 1500 Kushtia farmers get 'AB Bank Smart Agri Loan'

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to over 1500 small and marginal farmers through smart cards in Kushtia.

The programme was organised at the auditorium of Zilla Shilpakala Academy of the district, reads a press release.

Kushtia-3 lawmaker Md Mahbubul Alam Hanif, also Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, was present as chief guest.

Kushtia-1 lawmaker AKM Sarwar Jahan, Kushtia-4 MP Barrister Selim Altaf Gorge, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate of Kushtia Mohammad Saidul Islam, Zilla Parishad Chiarman and Zilla Awami League President Alhaz Md Sadar Uddin Khan were present as special guests with Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presiding.

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.