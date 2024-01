AB Bank PLC recently relocated its Mirpur Branch at Towhid Complex, 14/15 and 26/1/A, South Bishil, Darussalam Road, Mirpur, Dhaka.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank, inaugurated the new premises with all modern banking facilities on Sunday (21 January), reads a press release.

Officials of the bank were also present on the occasion.